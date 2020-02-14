Skip to content
Win tickets to see Disney’s Aladdin!
Enter below for your chance to win 4 tickets to see the hit show!
Austin Marathon Latest
Stylist hoping to set world record at Austin Marathon for longest fashion runway
Local priest aims to set world record — more for style than speed — at Austin Marathon
Video
Why he runs: Dad conquers Austin Marathon for 15th time to honor his sons
Video
Ironman triathlete, now paralyzed, takes on racing again with the Austin Marathon
Video
Why downtown’s iconic Paramount Theatre benefits from Austin Marathon 5K
Video
More Austin Marathon
Remarkable Women Spotlight: Micki Eubanks
Remarkable Women: Stony Point High teacher’s legacy of military service, hard work and family
Video
Trending Stories
Brisk Valentine’s Day, then a much warmer weekend
Video
Conan O’Brien will bring his late night show to Austin for a special taping in March
Navigate the road closures and traffic during the Austin Marathon
California Little Leagues are banning the use of the name ‘Astros’
Aaron Franklin cooking up plans for new East Austin restaurant
Don't Miss
Software firm to lease big office in East Austin, sources say
Suspects arrested, accused of shooting at Hays County Sheriff’s deputy during chase
How to save money on your property taxes
Video
Austin Pets Alive! ‘inundated’ with offers to help parvo ICU after photos of conditions surface
Less than 100 American citizens evacuated from Wuhan, China begin their 14-day quarantine at San Antonio base