When school will start and how for each district in the 2020-21 school year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — How is your school district starting the year?

The following is a list of when school districts will begin classes, and what kind of classes they’ll offer and when. We will update this with the most current information as school districts release updated plans.

First day: Sept. 8

What kind of class: Online for at least the first four weeks, and if the district petition to the Texas Education Agency is approved, they’ll be allowed to offer four more weeks after that, leaving the district an option to phase-in students for on-campus learning

First day: Aug. 18

What kind of class: The first three weeks comprised of virtual instruction. That means no in-person learning will take place until Sept. 8 at the earliest.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is of utmost importance to us and we believe this 3-week transitional start affords us the greatest flexibility in creating a safe and secure learning and working environment,” Superintendent Barry Edwards said in a statement to BISD families on July 20.

First day: Aug. 19

What kind of class: Students in grades K-8 can opt for in-person instruction. Students in grades 3-8 can do remote synchronous instruction, with real-time virtual learning for a certain amount of time each day. All students in grades K-8 can also opt for remote asynchronous instruction, in which they are provided lessons to complete each day.

First day: Aug. 17

What kind of class: The first eight weeks of the school year be 100% remote learning. During the week of Sept. 8, families will receive an update based on the latest guidance. Del Valle ISD Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle said in an online update that when in-person instruction resumes, families can continue using the online option. Most students will receive live, virtual instruction where students will receive real-time interactions with teachers.

First day: Aug. 18

What kind of class: Remote learning for the first four weeks.

Parents chose either on-campus or remote learning after the first four weeks. They must stick with that choice through the end of the nine-week grading period.

“District and school leaders have spent the last few months developing ‘Remote Learning 2.0,’ which will include structured schedules, daily engagement expectations, direct instruction by teachers, and aligned content,” said Superintendent Todd Washburn, who said remote looking will look very different from the spring.

First day: Aug. 17

What kind of class: Online only until Sept. 7, then the school district will have a four-week transition period with school board approval where up to 25% of learning could be in-person. By Oct. 13, students can choose whether to remain fully remote or return to school.

First day: Aug. 24

What kind of classes: Online only until Sept. 21. After that, students can return for face-to-face instruction or remain remote. High school students also have a hybrid learning option of A/B days with some in-classroom and some remote learning.

First day: Aug. 24

What kind of classes: The district will offer both virtual and on-campus instruction from the first day of school.

First day: Aug. 24

What kind of class: Parents can choose whether to have on-campus or remote learning.

First day: Aug. 20

What kind of class: The district will offer both on-campus and online learning. Parents must choose which one they prefer by Aug. 6.

First day: Aug. 24

What kind of class: Both in-person and remote learning options are available.

First day: Sept. 8

What kind of classes: Online only until Sept. 25, and once the district allows for on-campus learning, families will still have an option to continue online learning. For each quarter after the first one, parents can choose either online or on-campus learning for the duration of the quarter.

First day: Aug. 18

What kind of classes: Online until Sept. 8, then on-campus learning can start. Students will also have the option to keep learning online.

First day: Aug. 11

What kind of classes: Online to start the year, and then school officials will monitor the situation and adjust as they see fit.

First day: Aug. 19

What kind of classes: The first three weeks will be virtual for all students, and then parents will be able to choose whether their children will begin in-person instruction or continue learning online. Sept. 9 will be the date students who choose to will return to school in person.

First day: Aug. 24

What kind of classes: Online to start and they hope to return to in-person learning with a “staggered, phased-in start beginning October 12 for families who choose in-person learning for the second nine-week instructional cycle.”

KIPP will also provide curbside meals for students during the school year. It said in a release earlier this week it will loan technology to students who don’t have it for the entire year.

First day: Aug. 13

What kind of classes: Students will learn remotely for three weeks and then have the option to return to in-person learning Sept. 9. There is also an online option for families.

First day: Aug. 19

What kind of classes: Online only through at least Sept. 7. After that, students can either remain at home to learn or come to school.

First day: Aug. 13

What kind of classes: Only online through Sept. 7, then parents have an option to send kids back to campus or continue online learning. Parents have to notify to district by Aug. 6 on what they want to do.

First day: Aug. 20

What kind of classes: The district is offering both on-campus and online learning for students. Parents can pick which option they want between Aug. 3-13.

First day: Aug. 24

What kind of classes: Online-only classes until Sept. 14. After that, on-campus learning will be allowed if parents want kids to attend, but those that choose the online option will continue.

First day: Aug. 17

What kind of classes: Manor ISD recently extended its online only start to the year four weeks to Oct. 12. After Sept. 14, parents can choose to send their child back to school, or keep them learning remotely. Remote learning includes synchronous options, where they learn alongside classmates, and asynchronous options where they work individually.

First day: Aug. 17

What kind of classes: Students will be online-only for the first four weeks of school. The district’s Board of Trustees adopted a calendar that can be flexible, including dates marked “Instruction Home Online” throughout the school year that can be moved as needed.

First day: Aug. 13

What kind of classes: The first three weeks will be fully online, but after that students can either attend school in person or stick to the fully online model.

PfISD says the decision parents make will remain in effect until the end of the quarter. If parents do decided to send their child to school after first selecting online learning, then there’s no guarantee they will have the same teacher as they did in online learning the quarter prior.

First day: Aug. 20

What kind of classes: Online to start, but the district says it’ll offer on-campus classes starting Sept. 10. It will also continue online classes for families that choose that option.

During a town hall meeting Monday, the district said people wanted students and teachers to wear a face covering, and that students will eat lunch in classrooms, not the cafeteria. RRISD officials say they’ve installed plexiglass shields in all buildings, and they are trying to figure out a way to limit school bus travel.

First day: Sept. 8

What kind of classes: Online only for the first four weeks, then the district plans to let students who want to return back on campus Oct. 5, but they could still keep an online-only format for the first quarter of the school year.

First day: Aug. 24

What kind of classes: Parents can choose either an online or on-campus learning option. Parents will be offered a chance to change learning options after the first three weeks of school

First day: Aug. 20

What kind of classes: The first four weeks will be virtual learning. During that time, the district will evaluate whether it will add an extra fifth week of virtual learning or if it will give parents the option of having students attend in person.

First day: Aug. 10

What kind of classes: In-person instruction, but at 50% capacity. That means families have designated days to attend school and work from home other days.

“Our goal is that within 3-8 weeks of Aug. 10 everyone will be back to school DAILY, if protocols appear to be working and the coronavirus spread is improving/decreasing,” the district said on its website.

First day: Aug. 19

What kind of classes: Students will be able to either learn in-school, or remotely. The remote options include synchronous learning, where they experience live instruction with the rest of the students, or asynchronous learning, where they receive instructions and materials to learn on their own.

We will update this list as more information becomes available.

