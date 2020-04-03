WEB EXCLUSIVE: Family-Friendly Easter Décor With Jordan Flowers & Events

It’s all about DIY right now, with so many of us at home around the Easter holiday! Jordan Flowers of Jordan Flowers & Events searched through her cupboards for a simple springtime garland that you can make with what you have around the house.

You’ll need:

Plastic eggs (or hollowed and dried natural eggs)

Scissors

Wired string

Unwired string

Feel free to decorate eggs before beginning the garland! Glitter, marker, stickers…however kiddos want to make the eggs look unique! Just make sure there are holes in the top and bottom of your eggs before you get started (which might require a little parental supervision with scissors).

Fun fact: Jordan’s scene-stealing son, Edison, is 5, and has been a Jordan Flowers & Events employee since he could walk. Jordan says, “He loves flowers, giving flowers, and is always so eager to help (or try) to help in any way he can. If he is not working with me he is most likely playing his Nintendo Switch or with his dog Max. He wants to be a builder when he grows up.”

Jordan is also trying to spread random acts of kindness (#makinghappinessbloom) during this tough time! Use her hashtag on social media to play along.

