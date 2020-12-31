Your Photos: Texas sees winter weather on New Year’s Eve

BRADY, Texas (KXAN) — Mother Nature did not back down on Texas Thursday, with some western parts of the state under a Winter Weather Warning and seeing historic snowfall.
KXAN crews headed out to Brady, Texas, which is about halfway between Austin and San Angelo, to try and catch some snowflakes.
Ice and snow could be seen accumulating on trees and beside the roadway at around 4:30 p.m.
Out in Mason, viewer Shannon Worrell captured snow falling serenely earlier on Thursday.
However, it wasn’t all peaceful.
Snow and ice created dangerous conditions on I-10 about 300 miles west of Austin. Viewer Pam Cosel sent in these photos of traffic backups, and even kids playing in the snow beside cars.
Austin got to have a little taste of what they’re experiencing in west Texas for a moment. Sleet could be seen falling at around 4:45 p.m. This video was captured outside the KXAN building.
More chances for snow or ice are still in store for the Hill Country through the evening. Below are some more submitted photos.
You can send in your weather photos to reportit@kxan.com. Be sure to include your name and location.