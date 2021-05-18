YOUR PHOTOS: Rainbows, mammatus clouds seen after severe storms Tuesday

Top video: Rainbow spotted after thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon in Bastrop, Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe storms hit parts of Central Texas, especially Fayette County, Tuesday afternoon into the evening. A tornado was confirmed just north of Schulenburg, according to the National Weather Service.

We’re all familiar with the orange-yellow — and sometimes even green — glow the sky turns when strong storms form in Central Texas. Some viewers captured some spectacular sunset shots in their own backyards, complete with rainbows, mammatus clouds and lightning.

Here’s a gallery of some of the best shots.

MAMMATUS CLOUDS: These clouds are formed when sinking air is cooler than the air around it, according to AccuWeather. They also must have high liquid water or ice content.

Mammatus clouds over Lake Travis (Courtesy of Preston Gregg)

Mammatus clouds over Hutto after the storms (Courtesy of Krystal Stinson)

Mammatus clouds in Leander (Courtesy of Gabriela Diana)

Mammatus clouds in Pflugerville (Courtesy Brad Perine)

Mammatus clouds in Austin (Courtesy of Janet Butler)

Mammatus clouds in Travis County (Courtesy Laura Dow)

RAINBOWS: For rainbows to form, you need three things: sunlight, rain and the perfect location.

Rainbow in Smithville (Courtesy of Johnnie Thomas)

Rainbow in Bastrop, Texas (Courtesy of Brenda Baker)

Double rainbow in Elgin (Courtesy Gina Dodd)

Rainbow in Elgin (Courtesy Ashley Killgore)

Double rainbow in Alum Creek (Courtesy Annabel Morris)

Rainbow in Winchester, Texas (Courtesy of Karen Robbins)

LIGHTNING: Lightning is a big spark of electricity in the atmosphere between clouds, the air or the ground, according to The National Severe Storms Laboratory.

Lightning in Del Valle (Courtesy of Emma Lowe)

Lightning/rainbow captured in Engle in Fayette County (Courtesy of Stephen Crim)

Lightning captured in Engle in Fayette County (Courtesy of Stephen Crim)

Lightning, rainbow in Bastrop, Texas (Courtesy Natalie Campbell)

Lightning in Giddings, Texas (Courtesy Faydra Grimm)

This awesome video of lightning seen over Austin was sent in by Eduardo Briceno.