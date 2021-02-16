Tips for staying warm when the power is out during a winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in Central Texas as the area braces for another round of icy winter weather and below-freezing temperatures.
The National Weather Service shared some tips on how to stay warm when the power is out:
- Close blinds/curtains to try to keep in some heat
- Close off rooms to avoid wasting or losing heat
- Stuff towels or rags into the cracks under doors
- Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.
- Eat and drink. Food provides energy, but avoid alcohol or caffeine
KXAN also asked viewers on Facebook for tips that have been working for them:
- Wrap yourself in blankets “like a burrito,” one viewer said.
- Snuggle with family members or pets
- Curl up near the fireplace (but be careful of fire dangers)
- “Boil large smooth river rocks, carefully remove from water, wrap in dish towel and insert in sleeping bag etc.” Another viewer suggested hot water bottles.
- Keep dry and change clothes if you start to sweat.
- Instead of blankets, viewers have put cardboard, garbage bags or shower curtains over windows and used grocery bags to help seal gaps.
- Cover your head
- Minimize opening doors to the outside
- Pick a room and work to stay in it
