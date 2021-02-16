Tips for staying warm when the power is out during a winter storm

One way to keep heat in is to cover up windows and doorways in the room where you’re hunkering down (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in Central Texas as the area braces for another round of icy winter weather and below-freezing temperatures.

The National Weather Service shared some tips on how to stay warm when the power is out:

Close blinds/curtains to try to keep in some heat

Close off rooms to avoid wasting or losing heat

Stuff towels or rags into the cracks under doors

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.

Eat and drink. Food provides energy, but avoid alcohol or caffeine

KXAN also asked viewers on Facebook for tips that have been working for them:

Wrap yourself in blankets “like a burrito,” one viewer said.

Snuggle with family members or pets

Curl up near the fireplace (but be careful of fire dangers)

“Boil large smooth river rocks, carefully remove from water, wrap in dish towel and insert in sleeping bag etc.” Another viewer suggested hot water bottles.

Keep dry and change clothes if you start to sweat.

Instead of blankets, viewers have put cardboard, garbage bags or shower curtains over windows and used grocery bags to help seal gaps.

Cover your head

Minimize opening doors to the outside

Pick a room and work to stay in it

Have a tip? Share it here: