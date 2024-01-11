AUSTIN (KXAN) — Extreme cold is looking likely next week, as two cold fronts are expected to move into the Central Texas area over the weekend and early next week, according to the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

Leaders from the City of Austin and Travis County are holding a press conferences Thursday morning to help prepare residents ahead of the cool-down.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Travis County Judge Andy Brown as well as representatives from several city departments will discuss preparedness at 10 a.m. They will encourage all Central Texans to get ready now.

