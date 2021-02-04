Skip to content
Winter Weather Tips
Some Texans taking dangerous measures to stay warm during ongoing power outages
Video
Cell phone dying? Why the cold can cause your phone to shut off
Video
What are the warning signs for hypothermia, frostbite?
Video
FWWU: Why do pipes burst when they freeze?
Video
IN-DEPTH: How to properly measure snowfall
Gallery
Energy providers are urging Texans to help conserve energy — here’s how you can help
Video
Download the KXAN First Warning Weather App
Plumbers, HVAC crews ready for surge of calls, freezing temperatures hit Central Texas
Video
Traffic U: How to drive on icy roads if you must
Video
FWWU: Why do bridges freeze first in icy weather?
Video
Wintry Weather Checklist: What to do before and during to help prevent issues at your home
Video
Tracking the Coronavirus
COVID-19 Wrap-Up: When will people be able to schedule appointments through APH for 2nd vaccine doses?
DATA: There are 12,207 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Sunday
Video
DATA: More than 4 percent of Texans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Video
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 3,846 active COVID-19 cases, 695 deaths
Video
Hays County has 1,632 active coronavirus cases, 200 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County reports 1,057 active coronavirus cases, 356 deaths
Video
Bastrop County has 1,960 active cases of coronavirus, 68 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 194 active COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths
Video
Caldwell County has 1,367 active cases of COVID-19, 68 deaths
Video
Fayette County has 50 COVID-19 deaths; 378 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 76 active cases of coronavirus, 44 deaths
Video
Lampasas County has 586 active cases of COVID-19; 22 deaths
Video
Lee County confirms 380 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 36 deaths
Video
Llano County has 339 active COVID-19 cases; 42 deaths
Video
Mason County reports 22 active cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths
Video
Milam County has 152 active COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths
Trending Stories
Austin Energy: ‘Prepare to not have power through Tuesday night, possibly longer’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares investigation into ERCOT after mass power outages during freeze
Video
LIVE BLOG: 423K in Central Texas without power
Live
Some Austin-Travis County residents report hotel price gouging as they search for a place to stay warm
Video
KXAN interviews ERCOT CEO as millions remain cold, without power
Video
Don't Miss
Wintry Weather Checklist: What to do before and during to help prevent issues at your home
Video
After years of work and $3M spent, Austin pulls plug on new website effort
Video
Austin-Travis County’s COVID-19 risk level downgraded to Stage 4, APH receives shipment of second doses
Video
LIST: Where to register for COVID-19 vaccine waitlists in Central Texas
Video
LIST: Which Central Texas providers are getting COVID-19 vaccine doses in Week 8
Video