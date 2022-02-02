When would runways close? Austin airport braces for winter storm

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Checkpoint "2E" will start running Monday afternoon at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, giving travelers another security option and get them through the process faster as traffic rebounds at the airport. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

FILE — checkpoint at ABIA (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is warning travelers that flights may be canceled or delayed as a hazardous winter storm moves through Central Texas Wednesday night.

The airport recommended checking your flight status before heading to the airport and traveling to and from with caution.

ABIA also responded to questions on Twitter about how much snow and ice it would take to close runways.

“We use de-icing chemicals that are applied as soon [as] the ice/freezing rain starts to collect to keep the runway safe & operational,” they said in a tweet. They noted that while we are not expecting to see snow during this storm, they do have “snow removal equipment.”

A spokesperson for ABIA said they have dedicated staff that monitor and apply the treatment.

“These staff are from our various maintenance, building and grounds divisions and are all Department of Aviation staff and these efforts are a part of their regular job responsibilities during winter weather events,” Bailey Grimmett, a spokesperson for ABIA, wrote.

Grimmett said airlines are responsible for making decisions about flight cancellations and also for de-icing airplanes.

“On the airport operations side, we’re working to make sure our airfield is open to safely support their flights, including applying the de-icing treatments,” Grimmett wrote.

You can check arrivals and departures on ABIA’s website. If you are flying in or out of ABIA, also check with your airline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

62° / 27°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 62° 27°

Thursday

24° / 20°
Freezing Rain/Sleet
Freezing Rain/Sleet 100% 24° 20°

Friday

35° / 22°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 35° 22°

Saturday

42° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 42° 26°

Sunday

51° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 51° 30°

Monday

54° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 32°

Tuesday

60° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

12 PM
Showers
50%
59°

60°

1 PM
Showers
60%
60°

61°

2 PM
Rain
70%
61°

62°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
62°

62°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
62°

57°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
57°

50°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
50°

47°

7 PM
Rain
70%
47°

45°

8 PM
Rain
80%
45°

42°

9 PM
Rain
80%
42°

40°

10 PM
Rain
80%
40°

38°

11 PM
Rain
80%
38°

37°

12 AM
Rain
90%
37°

35°

1 AM
Rain
100%
35°

34°

2 AM
Rain
100%
34°

32°

3 AM
Rain
100%
32°

31°

4 AM
Freezing Rain
100%
31°

28°

5 AM
Freezing Rain
100%
28°

28°

6 AM
Freezing Rain
100%
28°

27°

7 AM
Freezing Rain
100%
27°

26°

8 AM
Freezing Rain
100%
26°

26°

9 AM
Freezing Rain
100%
26°

25°

10 AM
Freezing Rain
100%
25°

25°

11 AM
Freezing Rain
100%
25°

Austin-Travis County

BestReviews

More reviews

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss