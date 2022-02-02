When would runways close? Austin airport braces for winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is warning travelers that flights may be canceled or delayed as a hazardous winter storm moves through Central Texas Wednesday night.

The airport recommended checking your flight status before heading to the airport and traveling to and from with caution.

ABIA also responded to questions on Twitter about how much snow and ice it would take to close runways.

“We use de-icing chemicals that are applied as soon [as] the ice/freezing rain starts to collect to keep the runway safe & operational,” they said in a tweet. They noted that while we are not expecting to see snow during this storm, they do have “snow removal equipment.”

A spokesperson for ABIA said they have dedicated staff that monitor and apply the treatment.

“These staff are from our various maintenance, building and grounds divisions and are all Department of Aviation staff and these efforts are a part of their regular job responsibilities during winter weather events,” Bailey Grimmett, a spokesperson for ABIA, wrote.

Grimmett said airlines are responsible for making decisions about flight cancellations and also for de-icing airplanes.

“On the airport operations side, we’re working to make sure our airfield is open to safely support their flights, including applying the de-icing treatments,” Grimmett wrote.

You can check arrivals and departures on ABIA’s website. If you are flying in or out of ABIA, also check with your airline.