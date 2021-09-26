When will mosquito season in Central Texas end?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mosquitoes and summertime go hand in hand in Central Texas. But when can we bid them farewell?

Entomologist Dr. Santos Portugal with ABC Home and Commercial Services, says that our above average rainfall coupled with our relatively cooler temperatures has made for a mosquito explosion across our region.

“They need water to reproduce, and if you make that available for them, they’re going to have higher numbers,” says Dr. Portugal.

And although the calendar says we’re in autumn now, don’t count on the mosquitoes to go away anytime soon.

Dr. Portugal says that we typically see a downward trend in mosquitoes heading into October and November, and that there’s hardly ever a swift die-off of their populations.

Ideal conditions for mosquito reproduction is between 70 and 90 degrees with plenty of moisture, which is why we have seen so many this summer. However, it’s not until when temperatures are consistently at or below 55 to 60 degrees when their numbers start declining.

It’s worth noting that their populations are based entirely on environmental conditions. Meaning, a warm spell or heavy rain event, even in the winter, can lead to a spike in their numbers again.