What happened the last time ACL was canceled due to rain?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the nearly 20 years since the first Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2002, there has been only one weather-related cancelation. On Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, festival organizers announced current weather conditions — including a flash-flood warning — had spurred the show’s cancelation.

Historic data from the Old Farmer’s Almanac reported that on Oct. 13, 2013, Austin recorded 5.49 inches of rain at Camp Mabry. The minimum temperature for the day was listed as 66.2 degrees, with a maximum temperature of 80.1 degrees.

Attendees received a refund equal to one-third their ticket price due to the cancelation.

However, this is by no means the only incident of inclement weather during the six-day, two-weekend festival. In most circumstances, ACL operates as a rain or shine event and continues performances unless the weather forecast threatens the safety of attendees.

For weekend one festivalgoers, you might not want to break out your favorite pair of shoes: the weekend forecast includes between 30%-80% chances of rain and thunderstorms.

Friday: 80% chance of rain, thunderstorms; high of 82 degrees, low of 68 degrees

Saturday: 70% chance of rain, thunderstorms; high of 83 degrees, low of 67 degrees

Sunday: 30% chance of scattered showers; high of 86 degrees, low of 66 degrees.

KXAN reached out to festival organizers to ask what specific weather circumstances leads to a cancelation. We will update this story if a response is received.