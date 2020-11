Climate change is not only affecting humans and our surrounding environment, but it's also affecting animals... particularly those in the Arctic where the climate is shifting more rapidly.

A recent study published in Science magazine analyzed data from more than 200 research studies focused on the movement of Arctic animals (data pulled from the Arctic Animal Movement Archive). Nearly a hundred species were analyzed from 1991 to present, tracking their migration in combination with rainfall, snowfall, temperature and topographic patterns observed by NASA.