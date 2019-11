AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the possibility of freezing temperatures and icy roads into Tuesday morning, area schools are releasing information on delays and/or closures. KXAN will add to these as they come in.

Delays

Doss CCSD — Late start, school will begin at 10 a.m.

Fredericksburg ISD — Late start, school will begin at 10 a.m. Buses will run two hours late.

Harper ISD — Two-hour delay, school will begin at 10 a.m. Buses will run two hours later than normal. Pre-K students will not report to school.