AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday night into early Monday morning, the Earth casted its shadow over the moon, making a total lunar eclipse visible throughout much of Central Texas.

KXAN Meteorologist Nick Bannin explained a lunar eclipse is when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, so the full rays of the sun get blocked by the Earth, causing the shadow of the Earth to darken the moon. A total lunar eclipse is when the whole of the moon gets cast in darkness.

According to TimeandDate.com, in the Austin area, the eclipse began just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and continued through about 1:50 a.m. Monday morning.

Here are some photos KXAN viewers captured during that time as the eclipse was taking place.

May 15, 2022 total lunar eclipse seen in Georgetown (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Lunar eclipse on May 15, 2022 (Courtesy of Brandon Pearce)

Lunar eclipse seen in south Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo)

The total lunar eclipse as seen in north Austin. (Courtesy: Juan Carlos Garcia)

View of lunar eclipse from the Villages of Shady Hollow neighborhood in south Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo)

View of lunar eclipse from the Villages of Shady Hollow neighborhood in south Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo)

View of lunar eclipse from the Villages of Shady Hollow neighborhood in south Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo)

View of lunar eclipse from the Villages of Shady Hollow neighborhood in south Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Lunar eclipse (Courtesy: Joseph Quitta-Carney)

Lunar eclipse (Courtesy: Joseph Quitta-Carney)

Lunar eclipse (Courtesy: Joseph Quitta-Carney)

Lunar eclipse (Courtesy: Joseph Quitta-Carney)

Lunar eclipse as seen from Leander (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Lunar eclipse seen from Driftwood, Texas (Courtesy: Rich Love)

