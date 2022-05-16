AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday night into early Monday morning, the Earth casted its shadow over the moon, making a total lunar eclipse visible throughout much of Central Texas.
KXAN Meteorologist Nick Bannin explained a lunar eclipse is when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, so the full rays of the sun get blocked by the Earth, causing the shadow of the Earth to darken the moon. A total lunar eclipse is when the whole of the moon gets cast in darkness.
According to TimeandDate.com, in the Austin area, the eclipse began just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and continued through about 1:50 a.m. Monday morning.
Here are some photos KXAN viewers captured during that time as the eclipse was taking place.
