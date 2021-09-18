With an unusually warm September, what does that mean for October?

Pumpkins at the Texas Pumpkin Fest in Leander. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the first half of September was one of the hottest on record, we’re already looking ahead to next month.

The Climate Prediction Center just released their preliminary Precipitation & Temperature Outlooks for October and it’s a similar story to September — warmer and drier than normal.

Rainfall Outlook

Drier than normal conditions are expected for all of Central Texas.

October is normally our second wettest month of the year averaging 3.91″ of rain. The only month averaging wetter than October is May with 5.04″ of rain.

Temperature Outlook

The warmer-than-normal temperatures of September should continue into October. The Austin metro and the Hill Country have higher odds of warmer-than-normal temperatures. Our eastern counties fall into the “near normal” expectation category for next month.

October starts with average highs and lows of 87/66 on Oct. 1, but that drops to 77/56 by Oct. 31.

Overall, October has an average high of 82 degrees with an average low of 61.

