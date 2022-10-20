A look at Cesar Chavez in front of the library. (KXAN photo/Nick Bannin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday morning NOAA released their Winter 2022-2023 forecast and it paints a familiar picture for Central Texas.

The influence of La Niña is expected to continue for the third winter (December-February) in a row resulting in a higher likelihood of a warmer and drier period ahead during our coldest months of the year. As we dive into later, not all La Niña winters have followed the warmer and drier than normal pattern.

NOAA’s Winter forecast for Central Texas

Warmer than normal and drier than normal conditions are favored this winter throughout all of Central Texas.

Winter temperature outlook (CPC)

Winter precipitation forecast (CPC)

The drier than normal conditions would continue to worsen our drought, which is already getting worse after some recent improvements.

The Climate Prediction Center’s drought outlook through the end of January, 2023 expects drought to continue or worsen throughout most of Texas.

Drought forecast (CPC)

U.S. winter outlook

Elsewhere in the U.S. cooler than normal conditions are expected in the Pacific Northwest and the upper Midwest. Warmer than normal conditions are expected for most of the southern tier of the United States and most of the East Coast.

Winter temperature outlook (CPC)

Below normal precipitation is expected throughout the southern states. Wetter than normal conditions are expected in the Pacific Northwest and near the Great Lakes.

Winter precipitation forecast (CPC)

What’s normal for winter?

Here’s what temperatures and precipitation typically average* in Austin (Camp Mabry) for the winter months of December through February:

December

Average High: 63.9°

Average Low: 43.4°

Average Precipitation: 2.72″

Average Snow: 0″

January

Average High: 62.5°

Average Low: 41.8°

Average Precipitation: 2.64″

Average Snow: 0″

February

Average High: 66.5°

Average Low: 45.8°

Average Precipitation: 1.89″

Average Snow: 0.2″

*30-year average based on 1991-2020

In Depth: How have the last few winters been?

Temperatures

The 30-year winter average mean temperature, which factors in highs and lows for each day, is around 53.9° at Camp Mabry in Austin. This is how the last 5 winters have compared to that average:

Winter 2017-2018: Colder than average (52.8°)

Winter 2018-2019: Colder than average (53.7°)

Winter 2019-2020: Warmer than average (56.1°)

Winter 2020-2021: Colder than average (52.3°)

Winter 2021-2022: Warmer than average (55.0°)

Precipitation

The 30-year winter average* precipitation is around 7.25 inches in Austin. This is how the last 5 winters have compared to that average:

Winter 2017-2018: Drier than normal (6.30″)

Winter 2018-2019: Wetter than normal (9.82″)

Winter 2019-2020: Drier than normal (5.50″)

Winter 2020-2021: Wetter than normal (7.61″)

Winter 2021-2022: Drier than normal (6.80″)

Snowfall

The 30-year winter average* snowfall for Austin is around 0.2 inches. This is how the last 5 winters have compared to that average:

Winter 2017-2018: Above normal snowfall (0.4″)

Winter 2018-2019: Below normal snowfall (Trace)

Winter 2019-2020: Below normal snowfall (Trace)

Winter 2020-2021: Much above normal snowfall (7.9″)

Winter 2021-2022: Below normal snowfall (0.1″)

Snow covers the ground in downtown Austin during the February 2021 winter storm (Courtesy Clay Davis)

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we take you into the winter months.