Will Texas-USC game be played in the rain?

The tropical disturbance coming ashore near Corpus Christi Friday will bring an increasing chance of rain through Saturday. Texas tailgaters should have rain gear handy, but there is a chance drier weather could move in by game time.

There is at least a 70% chance of rain during the day Saturday, but some weather models begin to taper off the rain by Saturday evening, and one model even indicates a dry night for the Texas-USC football game. The official chance for rain Saturday evening drops to 40% in the Austin area.

The tropical system will continue to bring mainly rain showers Saturday, with only a few isolated thunderstorms, but anyone outdoors should be prepared to move inside at the first lightning flash or sound of thunder.