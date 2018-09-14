Will Texas-USC game be played in the rain?

Weather Blog

by: Jim Spencer

The tropical disturbance coming ashore near Corpus Christi Friday will bring an increasing chance of rain through Saturday. Texas tailgaters should have rain gear handy, but there is a chance drier weather could move in by game time.

There is at least a 70% chance of rain during the day Saturday, but some weather models begin to taper off the rain by Saturday evening, and one model even indicates a dry night for the Texas-USC football game. The official chance for rain Saturday evening drops to 40% in the Austin area.

The tropical system will continue to bring mainly rain showers Saturday, with only a few isolated thunderstorms, but anyone outdoors should be prepared to move inside at the first lightning flash or sound of thunder.

