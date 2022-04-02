AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite the worsening drought, there should be much to look forward to according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center’s wildflower forecast for 2022.

The rain we get in the preceding fall and winter typically plays a large role in the intensity of the bloom during the following seasons. While the wildflowers of Central Texas can deal with a certain lack of rainfall and drought, this does cause the plants stress and zaps their energy, taking away from their ability to bloom even more beautifully.

Given that we’ve been trending on the drier side the last few months, Andrea DeLong-Amaya from the LBJ Wildflower Center expected a rather average season. However, average doesn’t mean a bad season, because often an average season can be spectacular.

Late March and early April have brought the blooming of the famous Texas bluebonnets, spiderworts, wild onions, pflox and blanketflowers with a potentially stronger bloom possible later in the spring.

The perennial plants that have deeper roots should fair the best this year since they have more access to water and are less susceptible to drought. The annuals with shallow roots may not bloom as brightly.

New this year? The return of mountain laurels, according to DeLong-Amaya. This particular plant did not fair well during the February 2021 winter storm and freeze. They’re expected to have a good comeback beginning in early spring this year.