AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re now halfway through the meteorological winter that started on Dec. 1 and continues through the end of February.

It doesn’t have to be winter to freeze in Austin. The earliest date of the colder months that temperatures have ever dropped to 32º or below was Oct. 26, 1924. It can also freeze into the spring months too. The latest we’ve had a freeze in Austin at Camp Mabry was April 9, 1914.

An average cold season in Austin – Camp Mabry sees 12 freezes with temperatures 32º or below. When I say “cold season” I mean October-April — the period of time that we could feasibly see freezing temperatures in Central Texas.

The majority of our freezing temperatures do come during meteorological winter and the month with the most freezes, on average, is January with five freezes.

*NOTE: Due to individual month rounding, the chart below adds up to 13, but average annual freezes are 12.

Average freezes per month in Austin

How do we stack up this cold season?

Since October 2022 we’ve recorded seven freezes in Austin, all of which came in December.

Austin – Camp Mabry freezes compared to average

So far we haven’t hit the freezing mark in Austin at Camp Mabry in 2023.

Since record-keeping began in 1897, Camp Mabry has only experienced six Januarys without a freeze. The most recent time this happened was in January 2020.

Previous years (October-April)

2021-2022: 17 freezes: 6 in January, 10 in February and 1 in March.

17 freezes: 6 in January, 10 in February and 1 in March. 2020-2021 : 16 freezes: 2 in December, 4 in January and 10 in February (major winter storm)

: 16 freezes: 2 in December, 4 in January and 10 in February (major winter storm) 2019-2020 : 6 freezes: 3 in November, 1 in December, 2 in February

: 6 freezes: 3 in November, 1 in December, 2 in February 2018-2019: 10 freezes: 2 in November, 1 in December, 3 in January, 1 in February, 3 in March

Our average last freeze in Austin is Feb. 25, which gives plenty of time for more freezes before warmer spring temperatures arrive.