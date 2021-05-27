Why we should care about hurricane season even though we live far from the Gulf

Hurricanes thrive over warm ocean water and quickly weaken as they move over land. Austin is over 150 miles away from the gulf and as much as 1000ft above sea level. So why do we need to be concerned about hurricanes this far removed from the gulf?

The simple answer: flash flooding & tornadoes. Being this far away means we obviously don’t have to deal with storm surge, the often deadliest part of a hurricane. With that said, even a weakening hurricane can still bring us destructive winds, especially if it produces tornadoes; a common occurrence in the outer bands of a hurricanes structure. But flooding is a more typical result for us central Texans.

As tropical cyclones send gulf moisture inland, rainfall rates over 3 inches an hour over prolonged periods of time often cause widespread flash flooding. We spoke to Paul Yura, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for our local National Weather Service with how best to prepare for this season and the potential flooding risks.