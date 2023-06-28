AUSTIN (KXAN) — The electric grid has been stable thus far as Texas has endured a brutal heatwave. We can thank renewable energy and batteries for keeping the grid operating. This has happened in spite of some in the state legislature to eliminate the country’s renewable energy market.

Part of the electric grid, this one in the Houston area Courtesy: Getty Images

Renewables. They play a vital role as we try to save the planet from a changing climate. Texas has been doing its part as the Lone Star State continues to be the leader in the production of wind power. It’s not just wind energy creation, but the production of solar energy, where our state plays a significant role.

President Joe Biden’s climate bill allows Texas to enhance its role as a renewable energy powerhouse with billions in subsidies to be delivered. When the President signed the Inflation Reduction Act last August, he secured the largest investment to advance energy security and further wage the battle in tackling the climate change problem.

Back in Texas, the embracing of wanting to increase efforts to go green met some resistance from legislators during the most recent legislative session. While many states enact laws to go forward with green-related projects, it’s here in Texas where lawmakers are making it a little more difficult for producers of solar and wind energy.

Wind turbines in Adrian, Texas producing clean energy Courtesy: Getty Images

Those who have joined that battle of making it more difficult seem to continue an argument that renewable energy is somewhat unreliable. Added to this weak argument is that fossil fuels are a critical element to avoid a potential blackout crisis.

Go back to February 2021 and the freeze that left more than 4.5 million customers without electricity, some for several days. When things returned to a so-called normal, blame was widespread but eventually it was determined that part of the loss of generating capacity came from gas-powered plants.

Solar and wind developers feel arguments against these forms of renewables are designed to penalize their efforts. Those on the side of renewables feel like they are caught in yet another culture war that is resulting in legislation designed to frustrate their efforts. Other Republican legislators frame the argument as one where the escalation of solar and wind project the scenery of Texas in some of its rural communities.

Rural landowners have joined forces to nullify solar and wind projects. The owner of a ranch near Carrizo Springs (195 miles southwest of Austin) stopped an electric transmission line from being built because it would harm the wildlife habitat.

Solar wind farm in Bakersfield, Texas Courtesy: Getty Images

The lack of political support for the renewable industry energy comes at a time when Texas projects for solar and wind have increased. In fact, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that Texas will have 40% of its 2023 power from carbon-free sources.

We have written in this space before about Texas’ lead in the generation of wind power. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts the lead will continue in 2023. Solar power growth has been enhanced by putting in around 7.7 gigawatts of new capacity, greater than California’s 4.2 gigawatts.

West Texas stands to benefit from and wind and solar because they may be the only economic development in that part of the state. Among the beneficiaries of these high-dollar industries are small school districts.