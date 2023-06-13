AUSTIN (KXAN) — A combination of “humidity haze” and light amounts of smoke from agricultural burning in Mexico are leading to unhealthy air quality for some in our area Monday evening, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

Hazy skies obscured some of the searing sunshine across Central Texas on Monday. Copious amounts of atmospheric moisture leading to a sauna-like feeling outside also create more particulate matter in the atmosphere, lowering visibility and decreasing air quality slightly.

In addition, the TCEQ is tracking light to moderate amounts of residual smoke from agricultural burning in Mexico transported into Texas by south winds.

These two factors combined to worsen air quality in the Austin area into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category, meaning people with heart or lung disease, older adults, teens and children should limit strenuous outdoor activities.

Air quality was downgraded in Austin to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on Monday evening (courtesy: AirNow.gov)

According to the TCEQ, these minor air quality problems are expected to continue through at least Friday.