Why Friday could be coronavirus spread turning point in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not guaranteed, and will not be immediate, but there is reason to believe March 27 could be a significant date in Austin when it comes to the contagiousness of the coronavirus.

Why Friday? Preliminary data from MIT researchers indicate the new coronavirus is not spreading as efficiently in warmer, more humid regions of the world.

Preliminary data indicate only 6% of global cases have occurred in countries with an average temperature warmer than 64.4°. Austin’s average daily temperature reaches 65° on March 27. From there, it continues to climb, peaking at 86° during the period July 23rd-August 23rd.

It appears high humidity may be especially important, and Central Texas has an abundance of that. While the studies being done on the new coronavirus are still in progress, many scientists are optimistic that it will behave like the flu virus in our climate.

Moisture in the air essentially weighs down viruses, which when exhaled, are covered by a microscopic layer of moisture. That droplet does not evaporate easily in high humidity, allowing gravity to work its magic and get it out of the air.

Infectious disease specialists warn us to not expect the virus to disappear during the coming months, but say there is some reason for optimism in climates like ours.

This isn’t something often heard around here, but … come on summer!