While parts of our area enjoy normal rainfall this winter, others suffer through drought

Percent of normal rainfall over the last 90 days (NOAA Climate Prediction Center/Weatherbell.com)

(KXAN) — Austin along with most communities east of I-35 have enjoyed near-normal rainfall the last three months, but parts of the Hill Country have received less than one-fifth of their normal rain during that period.

As is typical in Central Texas, rainfall patterns this winter have been characterized by long dry spells interrupted by brief heavy rain events.

Austin received only 0.27″ of rain between Jan. 1 and 30, then tallied a daily record rainfall on Jan. 31 of 1.94″ as a storm system moved directly overhead and produced a stalled line of rain and thunderstorms late in the day.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport also set a daily rain record on Jan. 31, where a staggering 4.22″ fell. That led to the airport’s fifth-wettest January on record.

February began with another heavy rain event preceding a significant ice storm. 2.81″ of rain fell at Camp Mabry between Feb. 2-3, with 2.58″ at the airport. Austin-Bergstrom tied another daily rainfall record on Feb. 3 with 1.70″ in the gauge.

Those heavy rain events this winter have pushed Camp Mabry’s official year-to-date total above normal, with 5.07″ and counting. When added into December’s drier than normal rain total, near-normal rain patterns have prevailed since Dec. 1, the start of meteorological winter.

But these January and February heavy rain events largely missed the Hill Country, as you can see in the image below.

Total precipitation last 90 days (NOAA Climate Prediction Center/Weatherbell.com)

While the I-35 corridor and eastern counties have received 4-7″ of rainfall over the last 90 days, parts of the Hill Country have seen 1.2″ or less — meaning those areas are missing 3-5″ of rainfall since Dec. 1.

Another exacerbating factor to the dry conditions this winter in the Hill Country was the incredibly warm December temperatures — Austin’s warmest ever, with records dating back to 1897. Warmer temperatures evaporate more moisture from the soil and plants, furthering drought development.

Long-range outlooks suggest the return of warmer than normal temperatures during the month of March, with near-normal or slightly below normal rainfall.