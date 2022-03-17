AUSTIN (KXAN) – With less than a handful of days recording reduced air quality in Austin last year, the city faired quite well, meeting all national air quality standards.

Austin reported three days of air quality deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” These groups include children and teens, adults who are active outdoors (ex. those who work outside), and adults with respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.

When measuring air quality, the two pollutants of concern are fine particulate matter and ground-level ozone. Increased ozone level was the culprit for all three reduced air quality days last year.

Not only did the Austin-metro area meet all the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (or NAAQs) in 2021, it was also the only large-metro area in the country to do so.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Christiane Heggelund with the Capital Area Council of Governments to learn more about Austin’s air quality.