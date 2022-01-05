When will cedar allergies get better in Austin?

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Cedar allergy concentrations spiked to the “very high” symptom range again on Wednesday as we find ourselves in the midst of the traditional peak of cedar season.

Cedar pollen is typically most prevalent in Central Texas from late December through early January. Concentrations can be highest from I-35 westward where Ashe Juniper trees are most prevalent, but cedar pollen is known to ride the wind for miles.

Much of Central Texas has recorded less than 40% of average rainfall over the last 60 days. Drying conditions combined with gusty winds from winter cold fronts have led to large spikes in cedar pollen.

When can we expect allergy relief?

Cedar allergy season traditionally ends in February, but if you want a bit of temporary relief before then for outdoor activities, there is some good news.

Cedar pollen forecast from the First Warning Weather team

With another windy, rain-free cold front on Thursday, cedar allergies likely go from bad to worse. But light rain and drizzle beginning in many areas late Friday and continuing on Saturday may remove some of the allergens from the air and deposit them in the ground.

Though we may enjoy a brief reprieve in cedar symptoms this weekend, a windy, dry cold front again spikes cedar levels early next week.