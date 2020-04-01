What we can learn about the stress of isolation from NASA’s human body research

(KXAN) — While guidelines continue to encourage self-quarantine and social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some may struggle with confinement or the loneliness of isolating from friends, family and the community. But scientists at NASA could provide an insight on the effect of isolation on the human body as well as solutions for the induced stress.

NASA’s Human Research Program has been examining the effects of outer space on the human body for over a decade. Along with the impacts of zero-gravity, hostile environments and radiation, one of the categories under analysis is the effects of isolation. In particular, scientists are studying the effects of confinement on astronauts aboard longer term missions, like what would be a journey to Mars. Here’s what NASA has to say on the issue:

“Isolation/Confinement. NASA has learned that behavioral issues among groups of people crammed in a small space over a long time, no matter how well trained they are, are inevitable. Expedition crews selected for a stay aboard the space station are carefully chosen, trained, and supported to make sure they can work effectively as a team for six months. Crews for a Mars mission will undergo even more scrutiny and preparation, since they will travel farther and longer than any previous human, being more isolated and confined than we can imagine. The types of problems you may encounter are a decline in mood, cognition, morale, or interpersonal interaction. You could also develop a sleep disorder because your circadian rhythm might be thrown off due to the 38 extra minutes each day on Mars, or by a small, noisy environment, or the stress of prolonged isolation and confinement. Depression could occur. Fatigue is inevitable given that there will be times with heavy workload and shifting schedules. Still, periods of monotony may lead to boredom rearing its ugly head. Misunderstandings and impaired communications with your team members might impact performance and mission success. A lack of fresh food and mean variety, or deficiency in nutrition, may further contribute to physiological and cognitive decrements. Also, far more autonomy will be required due to the very long communication delays over the vast distances from the space vehicle to Earth. And then there’s the possibility of the third-quarter effect, where morale and motivation decline three-quarters of the way into a mission, regardless of how long the mission lasts. The more confined and isolated humans are, the more likely they are to develop behavioral or cognitive conditions, and psychiatric disorders.

The Key: NASA has been studying people in isolated and confined environments for years, and has developed methods and technologies to counteract possible problems. They are using clever devices like actigraphy that help you to assess and improve your sleep and alertness by recording how much you move and how much ambient light is around you. New lighting, spurred by the development of Light-Emitting Diode (LED) technology, will soon be used on the space station to help you align your circadian rhythms which will improve sleep, alertness, and performance. You can assess the effect of fatigue on your performance with a five-minute self-test. Journals give you a safe place to vent your frustrations and give researchers a tool to study behavioral issues and other things that are on the minds of crew members who are living and working in isolation and confinement. All of these methods and technologies will help us prepare for longer, farther exploration missions.”

Although most of us probably don’t plan on straying too far from home any time soon given current circumstances, let alone a mission to Mars, NASA’s research and recommendations (i.e. LED lights, journaling, use of actigraph monitors, etc.) may help those who are struggling during this temporary period of limited social activity.

For more information on NASA’s Human Research Program and their study of the human body, click here.