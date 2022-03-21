AUSTIN (KXAN) — With severe weather moving through Central Texas Monday, city officials are reminding residents of safety precautions to take in the event of severe winds, hail or a tornado.

A spokesperson from the City of Austin’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management said no shelter activations are planned for people experiencing homelessness or those without shelter. During inclement and sub-freezing winter temperatures, HSEM has previously operated cold weather overnight shelters and daytime warming centers at facilities such as libraries and recreation centers.

“There is no plan to open shelters [Monday] since the storms are expected to be fast-moving and not last overnight,” the spokesperson said in an email. “We are monitoring the weather though and recommend residents do the same, as conditions can change quickly.”

Severe storms in the forecast for Monday afternoon and evening include threats of damaging winds, hail, thunderstorms and the possibility of tornado threats. In a Twitter thread Monday, HSEM encouraged residents to take the following precautions:

Plan ahead: Locate a place to safely shelter — usually in the innermost room of a building, a bathroom or a location on the lowest level and away from windows

Monitor local news by keeping your phone, emergency radio source nearby

Currently, much of the Austin-metro area is classified at a “moderate” risk level, ranked a Level 4 out of 5. This is the first time Austin has been designated a “moderate” risk in 10 years.

An “Enhanced” Risk (Level 3 of 5) and “Slight” Risk (Level 2 out of 5) is in place for the Hill Country for isolated to scattered severe storms.

If you are caught outside during a tornado threat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to find a low-level area, such as a ditch or ravine and lie flat. While lying flat, the CDC recommends protecting your head and your neck with your arms or an object, if available.

Residents are encouraged to avoid any areas near trees.

Those caught in vehicles should not attempt to outrun a tornado; instead, the CDC recommends driving to the closest shelter. It is not recommended to remain in your vehicle, since cars, buses and trucks can be tossed by tornado winds.

The CDC also advises people stay away from sheltering under highway overpasses or bridges.

For those living in mobile homes, the CDC advises residents leave their mobile homes and seek shelter in a neighboring building, particularly one with a basement. If no area buildings are available, lie flat in the closest ditch or ravine and cover your head with your hands.