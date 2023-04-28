AUSTIN (KXAN) – A severe thunderstorm is a thunderstorm with hail 1″ diameter or larger, or a tornado, or wind gusts at or above 58 mph.

Wind gusts from severe thunderstorms can reach in excess of 100 mph and can be responsible for more damage than some weaker tornadoes.

When severe thunderstorm wind gusts are expected think of the following that may impact your day:

Severe wind impacts

What do we mean by unsecured objects? Objects that may blow around or blow over with wind gusts 60 mph or greater.

Unsecured objects

After a storm, watch for unexpected debris in the road, especially at night when it would be hard to see. Never drive over or touch downed power lines.

