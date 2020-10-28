What causes lakes to steam in cold weather?

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Steam fog over Lake Austin | COURTESY: Lorie Inman

The tumble in temperatures behind Monday’s cold front wasn’t the only thing that caught the attention of Central Texans. Many noticed that our local lakes seemed to be “smoking”. So what causes this to happen?

The sudden drop in temperatures this week caused steam fog to form over our Highland Lakes. This occurs when cold, dry air moves over relatively warmer water. Lake water evaporating into the air above is cooled to saturation, allowing condensation to occur and “clouds” to form. These low-hanging clouds form the fog seen hovering over lakes after a rapid temperature drop.

Turbulence caused by the stark contrast in temperatures, in addition to gusty winds following strong cold fronts, can cause the fog to swirl and appear as if it’s moving.

Steam fog over Lake Travis | COURTESY: Angela Edwards

We’d love to see your weather photos/videos. Share with us via Report It on KXAN.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 60° 45°

Thursday

63° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 46°

Friday

69° / 47°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 69° 47°

Saturday

74° / 54°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 74° 54°

Sunday

72° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 72° 47°

Monday

70° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 45°

Tuesday

75° / 54°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 75° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

8 PM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

9 PM
Clear
1%
54°

53°

10 PM
Clear
0%
53°

47°

11 PM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
2%
46°

46°

1 AM
Clear
2%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
2%
45°

45°

3 AM
Clear
2%
45°

46°

4 AM
Clear
2%
46°

46°

5 AM
Clear
2%
46°

46°

6 AM
Clear
2%
46°

46°

7 AM
Clear
2%
46°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
45°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
47°

49°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
49°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
53°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
55°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss