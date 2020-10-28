What causes lakes to steam in cold weather?

The tumble in temperatures behind Monday’s cold front wasn’t the only thing that caught the attention of Central Texans. Many noticed that our local lakes seemed to be “smoking”. So what causes this to happen?

The sudden drop in temperatures this week caused steam fog to form over our Highland Lakes. This occurs when cold, dry air moves over relatively warmer water. Lake water evaporating into the air above is cooled to saturation, allowing condensation to occur and “clouds” to form. These low-hanging clouds form the fog seen hovering over lakes after a rapid temperature drop.

Turbulence caused by the stark contrast in temperatures, in addition to gusty winds following strong cold fronts, can cause the fog to swirl and appear as if it’s moving.

Steam fog over Lake Travis | COURTESY: Angela Edwards

