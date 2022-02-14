Western US drought now driest 2 decades in 1,200 years

FILE – A kayaker fishes in Lake Oroville as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif., on Aug. 22, 2021. California water agencies that serve 27 million residents and 750,000 acres of farmland won’t get any of the water supplies they’re requesting from the state heading into 2022, state water officials announced Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)

A recent study from the University of California, Los Angeles now claims the current drought that started in 2000 for the American Southwest is now the driest 22 years since 800 A.D. Researchers said climate change is to blame. Their proof? Tree rings.

The drought in the West has been the catalyst for some of the worst wildfires in state’s history, like the 2020 Complex Fire in California, the 2012 Long Draw Fire in Oregon and all of Arizona’s top five worst wildfires that have occurred since 2002.

Water shortages from lack of rain and mountain snow have impacted rural and urban areas alike all up and down the West Coast as lakes and reservoirs continue to dry up.

A. Park Williams, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told the New York Times the summer of 2021 “really pushed it over the top,” when over two thirds of the western United States was in extreme drought.

Dr. Williams led the study on tree rings, which is a natural indication of growing seasons based on the width of a ring when chopped down and then sliced. According to their analysis, years from 2000 to 2021 are the driest it’s been in 1,200 years, which is as far back as the data goes on the rings.

Tree rings are a year-by-year measurement of growth for a tree. A ring is wider when there’s lots of rain and thinner when there’s a lack of it. According to the New York Times, researchers have been using tree rings to study climate events for over 100 years, and Dr. Williams said it’s now considered to be “an almost perfect record of soil moisture.”

As our climate continues to change, flooding events and drought become more extreme due to higher temperatures. Given the right atmospheric conditions, warm, moist air can hold more precipitation and lead to flooding events. On the other hand, warm, dry air does the opposite, and pulls more moisture out of the ground, leading to more extreme (and quicker) drought conditions.

There would have been a drought regardless of climate change, Dr. Williams said, “but its severity would have been only about 60% of what it was.”

According to the study done by Dr. Williams, temperature plays a larger role in extreme droughts than compared to precipitation.

Over the course of the past 22 years, there have been high precipitation events and above average precipitation years. However, they don’t last long enough to make long-term improvements to the overall drought conditions.

Dr. Williams said there’s record of similar megadroughts, such as the one ongoing in the Western U.S., around the world that have lasted up to 30 years. With recent climate models, there is every indication the megadrought in the West will continue for a 22nd and 23rd year and potentially even up to the 30-year time frame such as the ones measured in other parts of the world.