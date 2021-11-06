Welcome to Standard Time: When will the nights get lighter again?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Standard time gets welcomed every year, mainly for the extra hour of sleep we all enjoy either on the Sunday it begins, or on the Monday when we return to work or school.

The lighter mornings initially make it easier for kids who wait at the bus stop or walk to school, but the darker evenings put a damper on post-work or post-school plans, unless you’re heading to sporting events with well-lit fields.

Sunrise/sunset times over the weekend

Saturday’s sunrise of 7:49AM was the latest sunrise of the entire year in Austin. Now that we’re past that, our mornings won’t ever be quite as dark again.

However, it’ll take a while to recover the light in the evenings.

Key dates

Here are some key sunrise and sunset dates in Austin as we look ahead to the next few months:

November

NOV. 6: Latest sunrise of 2021: 7:49AM

NOV. 7: Standard Time Begins: Sunrise 6:50AM, Sunset: 5:39PM

NOV. 24-DEC. 9: Earliest sunsets of the year: 5:30PM

December

DEC. 10: Sunsets start getting later

DEC. 21: Shortest day of the year: 10 hours, 11 minutes, 38 seconds of daylight

January

JAN. 4-15, 2022: Latest sunrise of Standard Time: 7:28AM

JAN. 16: Sunrises start getting earlier

JAN. 24.: 6PM sunset returns

February

FEB. 27: Sunrises before 7AM return

March

MARCH 13: Daylight Saving Time returns. Sunrise at 7:43AM, Sunset at 7:38PM

April

APRIL 18: 8PM sunsets return

APRIL 19: Sunrises before 7AM return (again)

June-July

JUNE 6-16: Earliest sunrises of the year: 6:28AM

JUNE 21: Longest day of the year: 14 hours, 6 minutes, 1 second of daylight.

JUNE 22-JULY 8: Latest sunsets of the year: 8:36PM

In Depth: How to adjust to the time change

According to KXAN Meteorologist Kristen Currie’s alma mater UC Boulder, you should try and maintain your same sleeping schedule to get seven to nine hours of sleep per night, rather than staying up late or sleeping in late.

Limiting your screen time prevents disruptions to your circadian rhythm.

Avoid stimulants or depressants like caffeine or alcohol, which can impact your sleeping patterns.

Take a nap if you need too, but keep it to less than 30 minutes in order to not impact your nighttime sleep.

Develop a nighttime routine and stick to it.