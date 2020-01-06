Weather rewind: 2019

Here’s a look back at how Austin fared in 2019:

TEMPERATURES

— Mabry’s average temperature was 70.6° which was 1.2° above normal

RANK: 11th warmest year on Mabry record (since 1897)

— Austin-Bergstrom’s average temperature was 69.0° which was 1.7° above normal

RANK: 24th warmest year on ABIA record (since 1942)

2019 extremes

— Coldest temperatures recorded in 2019: 26° at Mabry / 20° at ABIA

— Hottest temperatures recorded in 2019: 105° at Mabry / 102° at ABIA

Triple digit records

— Mabry recorded 19 days of triple digit heat in September, breaking the previous all-time record of 14 days in 2011

— Mabry saw 57 days of triple digit heat in total, 5th most on record

— Mabry recorded 19 consecutive days of 100° or hotter (August 5th-23rd), tying 1925 for 3rd longest streak on record

— ABIA and Camp Mabry both recorded their hottest September on record

Monthly average temperatures compared to normal

— Mabry: 9 months with an average temperature above normal, one month at normal and 2 months below normal

— ABIA: 10 months with an average temperature above normal, none at normal and 2 months below normal

2019 monthly average temperature – Camp Mabry

2019 monthly average temperature – Austin-Bergstrom

RAINFALL

— Mabry’s rainfall totaled 31.86″ which was 2.46″ below normal

RANK: 47th driest & 63rd wettest year on Mabry record (since 1897)

— Austin-Bergstrom picked up 29.05″ which was 5.55″ below normal

RANK: 24th driest and 49th wettest year on ABIA record

Monthly rainfall compared to normal

— Mabry: 5 months with above normal rainfall, none at normal and 7 months with below normal rainfall

— ABIA: 4 months with above normal rainfall, none at normal and 8 months with below normal rainfall

Wet first half of 2019… followed by a dismal finish

Mabry and ABIA both had normal to well-above normal rainfall between January and June… and well-below normal to record-low rainfall July through December.

January – June:

— Mabry: 23.64″ in total / 5.78″ above normal / 20th wettest JAN-JUN on record

— ABIA: 24.77″ in total / 6.53″ above normal / 11th wettest JAN-JUN on record



July – December:

— Mabry: 8.22″ in total / 8.24″ below normal / 15th driest JUL-DEC on record

— ABIA: 4.32″ in total / 12.08″ below normal / 4th driest JUL-DEC on record

2019 monthly rain totals – Camp Mabry

2019 monthly rain totals – Austin-Bergstrom

** Thank you to friend and weather community colleague Bob Rose with the LCRA for help in crunching the numbers and helping provide statistics.