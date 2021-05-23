Weather in June looking wetter than normal for parts of Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Climate Prediction Center have released their outlook for the month of June and it may end up being a continuation of May’s wet weather for some of us.

June is typically our third wettest month of the year with 3.68 inches of rain. June highs average around 93 degrees and lows closer to 73 degrees.

As far as temperatures are concerned this June is looking near normal according to that outlook.

CPC: June temperature outlook

Rain coverage may continue a trend we’ve noticed this month, with eastern areas getting more rain than necessary.

CPC: June rainfall outlook

Over recent weeks flash flooding has been more concentrated in our eastern counties. Those areas don’t need more rain.

US Drought Monitor (Updated May 20th, 2021)

We need the most rain in the Hill Country where widespread Moderate Drought conditions persist. The latest rainfall outlook for June would at least favor near-normal rainfall for that area, but in order to makeup a rainfall deficit from year-to-date you need more rain than normal to fall.

In Depth: June weather changes

In the most recent update to the 30-year averages compiled by the National Weather Service, June was the month with the biggest drop in average precipitation when factoring in the most recent decade.

June used to be our second wettest month of the year after May. Now October is narrowly our second wettest month of the year and June has fallen to 3rd wettest.

Recent changes in June climate suggest a sharper cutoff to our main rainy/severe weather season, which runs from March-early June. Rainfall and the risk for severe weather typically drops off rather quickly once you reach mid-June.