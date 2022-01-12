We are almost through the coldest time of the year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Climatologically speaking, the coldest time of the year for Austin, TX is January 2nd through January 14th. During this time period our average high temperature is 62 degrees and our average low temperature is 41. Starting January 15th our average temperatures warm slightly and by the end of the month on the 31st our average high climbs to 64 degrees and our average low up to 43 degrees. This doesn’t mean we won’t see frigid days (there still will be plenty) it just means on AVERAGE we will start to warm.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The above graph shows record daily highs in red, record daily lows in blue, and average temperatures in green.

Temperatures for the first 9 days of January have certainly started off cold. In fact, with an average of 48.3 degrees (factoring in highs and lows) that put our average temperatures more than 3 degrees below normal to kick off the month.

When does our hottest time of the year occur? July 31st all the way through August 14th! This is when our average daily high temperature is 99 degrees and our average daily low is 76.