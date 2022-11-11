Top video: Hail in Lakeway (Courtesy: Steven Riedlinger)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
Areas like Lampasas County even saw hail develop from Friday’s storms. Here are a few photos and videos that were submitted to ReportIt@KXAN.com.
Lakeway in Travis County was one of the areas that saw rain and hail Friday. It was also one of the places viewers submitted the most videos from, like the viewers below.
Across from Lake Travis is Point Venture, which also saw hail in the two videos below from Alex Mossler.
Rain was also spotted in Liberty Hill in Williamson County.
To learn how to take great weather photos and videos, visit this story on KXAN.com.