Top video: Hail in Lakeway (Courtesy: Steven Riedlinger)

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.

Areas like Lampasas County even saw hail develop from Friday’s storms. Here are a few photos and videos that were submitted to ReportIt@KXAN.com.

Hail accumulated near a roadway in Lampasas, Texas on Nov. 11, 2022 (Courtesy: Kandi Stull)

Hail in Lakeway on Nov. 11, 2022 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Hail in Lakeway on Nov. 11, 2022 (Courtesy: Sarah Walters)

Hail in Lakeway on Nov. 11, 2022 (Courtesy: Sarah Walters)

Hail on Hudson Bend on Nov. 11, 2022 (Courtesy: Kellye Babin)

Hail in Killeen off CR 221 near Robert Grey Airport in Killeen, Texas on Nov. 11, 2022 (Courtesy: Ashley Tucker)

Lakeway in Travis County was one of the areas that saw rain and hail Friday. It was also one of the places viewers submitted the most videos from, like the viewers below.

Across from Lake Travis is Point Venture, which also saw hail in the two videos below from Alex Mossler.

Rain was also spotted in Liberty Hill in Williamson County.

