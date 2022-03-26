AUSTIN (KXAN) – If you were awake and looking outside after 9:18 p.m. Saturday, you may have seen something really interesting flying through the sky quickly.

We had a fireball in the skies to the south of Central Texas.

An eagle-eyed viewer saw it happening in the background of our Ewald Kubota camera in Georgetown during KXAN News at 9 p.m. on The CW Austin and let us know by emailing reportit@kxan.com.

A fireball is created when a meteoroid, small rocky or icy space debris, burns up as a meteor when entering the earth’s atmosphere. If that meteor creates a bright enough light and is brighter than the planet Venus then it’s known as a fireball.