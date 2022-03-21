Top video courtesy of Darla Novak in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Damaging tornadoes hit the Elgin area Monday evening as severe weather pounded the Central Texas area.

Around 6:40 p.m., KXAN Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans relayed to viewers a spotter confirmed a tornado southwest of Elgin.

Just before 7 p.m., KXAN’s Jim Spencer saw another tornado in the Elgin area fizzle out and turn into a funnel cloud.

“This is kind of representative of what we’re seeing this afternoon, these tornadoes are spinning up, they’re fizzling out really quickly, but then you might have another two or three come out of the same supercell,” Spencer explained.

“This is really unusual for us, a tornado outbreak,” Spencer continued.

Spencer spotted tornado damage from the first tornado at a large facility in Elgin just after 7 p.m. Spencer explained the damage covered both sides of U.S. Highway 290. People were seen going through the debris and surveying the area.

“That storm has produced multiple, multiple tornadoes, debris in Elgin, right now, from a tornado touchdown just a few minutes ago,” Spencer said.

The National Weather Service should provide more details on the intensity of the tornadoes in the coming days, as well as exactly how many tornadoes the storm produced in the Elgin area.