AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football fans heading to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday need to dress for the coldest game of the season.

As the Longhorns take on TCU Saturday at 6:30 p.m., kickoff temperatures will be near 54° under mostly cloudy skies with gusty north winds. Though we do expect dry weather through the evening, temperatures by the end of the game will dip to 48° — cold enough to generate a wind chill temperature close to 40°.

Coldest reasonable wind chills to prepare for at 10 p.m. Saturday

A forecast high temperature of 58° in Austin this Saturday will make for the coldest Texas football gameday since Nov. 26, 2021 when the high temperature was 57°.

Saturday’s game will be more than 30 degrees colder than any other home game this year.

2022 Texas home gameday high temperatures

Sep. 3 v. ULM: 90°

90° Sep. 10 v. Alabama: 95°

Sep. 17 v. UTSA: 98°

Oct. 1 v. West Virginia: 89°

Oct. 15 v. Iowa State: 95°

Those heading to ESPN College Gameday during the day Saturday will need long sleeves and a light jacket. By 10:30 p.m., however, we recommend a heavier jacket, hat and gloves. The wind chill will be especially uncomfortable in exposed upper bleachers at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

This colder-than-normal November weather is expected to continue through the entirety of next work week as reinforcing pushes of Canadian air arrive.

Stay with the KXAN First Warning Weather team for updates as we turn the page quickly to winter.