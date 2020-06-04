Updated hurricane season forecast calls for even more tropical storms

The renowned hurricane season forecasters at Colorado State University were already calling for the fifth consecutive busier than normal Atlantic season this year, and they just raised their predictions further in today’s June 4th update.

Citing the increasing potential of a La Niña pattern this year, even more tropical storms and hurricanes are possible this hurricane season. As we wrote last week, La Niña leads to less wind shear over the tropical Atlantic and can create a more favorable environment for storms to develop.

In addition to the potential for a developing La Niña, warmer than normal sea surface temperatures could also enhance hurricane activity this season. Warm water acts as “fuel” for developing tropical storms. The warmer the water, the easier it is for a storm to grow and/or maintain strength.

As of June 4, we are already on our third Atlantic storm of the season. Tropical Storm Cristobal, still active in the Gulf of Mexico, was the earliest third storm of the season on record.

UPDATED 2020 CSU Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast

19 named tropical storms (average: 12)

9 hurricanes (average: 6)

4 major hurricanes (average: 3)

PREVIOUS 2020 CSU Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast (released March 30)