A nearby stationary front and upper level disturbance combined to produce as much as 3-6 inches of rain over parts of the Austin metro area.

A total of 6.2 inches was measured near Wimberley, prompting the closure of several flooded roads. Numerous low-water crossings were flooded in Hays and other Austin metro counties.

Over the past week, 2 to 12 inches of rain has fallen over the KXAN viewing area, with average amounts of 3-4 inches.

More rain is expected this week but on a scattered basis.