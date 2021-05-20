U.S. on the verge of setting a new EF-5 tornado drought record

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Newscastle Moore tornado dashcam – Newcastle Police Chief Greg Norman

There have been 59 F5 or EF-5 tornadoes in the United States in modern record since 1950.

An EF-5 tornado is a tornado with wind gusts over 200 miles per hour, and they are usually responsible for catastrophic damage.

The last EF-5 tornado in the United States was in Moore, Oklahoma on May 20, 2013. That tornado killed 24 people and injured more than 200. The tornado had a 14-mile path and was as wide as 1,900 yards. The tornado touched down at 2:56 p.m. CT and was responsible for an estimated $2 billion in damage, including 1,150 homes.

Newcastle Moore tornado dashcam – Newcastle Police Chief Greg Norman

As of May 20, 2021, the eighth anniversary of the 2013 Moore Oklahoma tornado, it’s been 2,922 days since the last EF-5 tornado in the United States.

The longest EF-5 drought in modern history was also 2,922 days between the May 3, 1993 Bridge Creek/Moore F-5 tornado and the May 4, 2007 EF-5 Tornado in Greensburg, Kansas.

This means if there’s no EF-5 tornado within the next day, we’ll be in the longest stretch between EF-5 tornadoes in modern record. That’s a type of drought we don’t mind being in!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 67°
Partly Sunny
Partly Sunny 10% 84° 67°

Friday

85° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 85° 67°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 66°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 82° 66°

Monday

83° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 83° 67°

Tuesday

85° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 69°

Wednesday

89° / 72°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
80°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
81°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
81°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss