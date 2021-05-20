U.S. on the verge of setting a new EF-5 tornado drought record

There have been 59 F5 or EF-5 tornadoes in the United States in modern record since 1950.

An EF-5 tornado is a tornado with wind gusts over 200 miles per hour, and they are usually responsible for catastrophic damage.

The last EF-5 tornado in the United States was in Moore, Oklahoma on May 20, 2013. That tornado killed 24 people and injured more than 200. The tornado had a 14-mile path and was as wide as 1,900 yards. The tornado touched down at 2:56 p.m. CT and was responsible for an estimated $2 billion in damage, including 1,150 homes.

Newcastle Moore tornado dashcam – Newcastle Police Chief Greg Norman

As of May 20, 2021, the eighth anniversary of the 2013 Moore Oklahoma tornado, it’s been 2,922 days since the last EF-5 tornado in the United States.

The longest EF-5 drought in modern history was also 2,922 days between the May 3, 1993 Bridge Creek/Moore F-5 tornado and the May 4, 2007 EF-5 Tornado in Greensburg, Kansas.

This means if there’s no EF-5 tornado within the next day, we’ll be in the longest stretch between EF-5 tornadoes in modern record. That’s a type of drought we don’t mind being in!