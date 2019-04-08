Tuesday declared Ozone Action Day

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Austin area for Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Air quality locally is forecast to be in the moderate range.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Austin area on Tuesday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.

