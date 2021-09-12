Tropical storm watches and warnings issued for parts of Texas ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The 14th named storm of the season formed Sunday morning as Tropical Storm Nicholas was born.

The general model consensus keeps Nicholas as a tropical storm as it heads closer to the Texas coast, before weakening to a tropical depression by late week.

Image: TropicalTidbits.com

While the forecast tracks are starting to come together more, the subtle differences in positioning could mean more or less rain here in Central Texas.

A more westward track brings more rain our way, and a eastward track means lower rainfall here.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast cone leans toward more of a westward solution.

This increases our risk for periods of heavy rain, especially on Tuesday.

Here are the Excessive Rainfall Outlooks from the Weather Prediction Center for both Monday and Tuesday:

Excessive Rainfall Outlook for Monday
Excessive Rainfall Outlook for Tuesday

The heaviest rain locally should be in our eastern counties, especially Fayette County where up to 3″ or more of rain is possible over the next 7 days, most of it coming early in the week. Rainfall amounts drop off quickly the farther west you are.

Hurricane Watches as well as Tropical Storm Watches & Warnings have been issued for much of the Texas Coastline.

Hurricane Watches
Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings

The Tropical Storm Watch extends far enough inland to include Fayette County in the KXAN viewing area.

Local impacts?

  • Our main concern revolves around heavy rain and potential flash flooding. That risk goes up east of I-35 and into our eastern counties.
  • Gusty winds: Less of a concern as this storm moves inland, but a more westward track may bring some stronger winds and isolated power outages to Central Texas, especially our eastern counties.
  • Biggest impacts: Closer to the coast there will much more rain, stronger winds and the potential for storm surge.

Stay with KXAN and the First Warning Weather Team as we continue to track Tropical Storm Nicholas.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 92° 71°

Monday

86° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 71°

Tuesday

88° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 88° 72°

Wednesday

91° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 91° 72°

Thursday

94° / 74°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 94° 74°

Friday

95° / 74°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 95° 74°

Saturday

95° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 75°

