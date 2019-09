Top 10 wettest tropical cyclones (depression/storm/hurricane) on U.S. record

Tropical Storm Imelda dropped over 41″ of rain outside of Beaumont, Texas, landing the storm on the TOP 10 list of wettest tropical cyclones on record to make landfall in the U.S.

Storms highlighted in yellow indicate storms that made landfall in Texas.

Top 5 wettest tropical cyclones (depression/storm/hurricane) to make landfall in Texas

NOTE: this data is current as of 6PM Thursday (Sept. 19th). As rain continues to fall, rankings could change. Stay with KXAN for updates.