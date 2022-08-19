AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the First Warning Weather team has been telling you the last few days, the potential exists, and is growing, for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the chances for a tropical development this weekend (at least reaching tropical depression status) are up to 80%.

Potential for tropical development

Our computer models are in reasonably good agreement on the potential path of this low, whether it be a tropical depression or stronger, heading to near or just south of the Texas and Mexico border.

Model path projections for tropical low

Just before 4 p.m. CT, the National Hurricane Center issued their first forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 4. They expect this low will quickly become a tropical depression and then tropical storm as we get into Saturday.

If it becomes a Tropical Storm, it would be named Danielle.

NHC forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone 4

Tropical Storm Warning

The National Weather Service have issued a Tropical Storm Warning for this weekend for portions of coastal South Texas. Gusty winds will be the primary concern as rainfall should be limited a couple inches or less in most places.

Early on the impacts from this storm will be kept south and southwest of Central Texas, but moisture from this system should get wrapped up into a trough of low pressure that should drop into Central Texas for much of next week.

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Stay up to date with your Central Texas forecast, sign up for our weather newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we track this potential tropical storm.