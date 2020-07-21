Tropical depression more likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico

Odds of a tropical depression forming in the Gulf of Mexico over the next five days are increasing from 20% to 40% as the disturbance moves west-northwestward toward Texas.

Tropical Cyclone Classifications

  • Tropical Depression: Less than 39 mph
  • Tropical Storm: 39-73 mph
  • Hurricane: 74+ mph

The area of low pressure has yet to develop a closed surface circulation, but may intensify and organize itself as it treks through the Gulf of Mexico this week. A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft may investigate the system Tuesday afternoon.

Tropical disturbance well southeast of Texas at sunrise Tuesday, moving through the Florida Straits

As this disturbance moves toward Texas over the next several days, it will be moving over generally warmer than normal ocean waters that can act as fuel for a developing tropical system. Other factors that can affect intensification include mid-level humidity and the amount of wind shear in the storm’s environment.

Sea surface temperature anomalies (Tropical Tidbits)

Read the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center below:

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers 
and thunderstorms over western Cuba, the northwestern Bahamas, 
southern Florida, and the adjacent Atlantic and Caribbean 
waters.  Gradual development of this system is possible while it 
moves west-northwestward during the next few days.  This system is 
expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later today,
the central Gulf on Wednesday, and the northwestern Gulf on 
Thursday and Friday.  An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft 
is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon, if 
necessary. 
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.

Texas Impact

Our local forecast in central Texas this weekend is highly uncertain as so many questions remain on where this disturbance tracks and how strong or weak it may be upon arrival on the Texas coast late Friday. Some computer models are suggesting the potential of heavy rain and cool temperatures this weekend, while others are suggesting a more minor impact.

European model rainfall projections through Sunday night
GFS model rainfall projections through Sunday night

Whichever outcome plays out, it does at least appear that Austin will receive its first measurable rainfall of the month over the next week, putting a quick end to what has been a record-dry July thus far.

Stay with the KXAN First Warning Weather team as we monitor this system, and what is forecast to be a hyperactive Atlantic hurricane season through the summer and fall.

