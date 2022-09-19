AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday is the first official day of fall, but it won’t feel like it in Central Texas.
Triple-digit temperatures are forecast to make a comeback, for the first time since Aug. 20. While highs in the 100s are rare this late in the year, they’re not unprecedented.
Since records began in the 1890s, Camp Mabry — Austin’s official weather reporting site — has hit 100° a total of 19 times on or after Sept. 21, the first day of fall.
That’s much later than the average last 100° day of the year, which typically falls on Aug. 30.
The latest 100° on record occurred on Oct. 2, in both 1923 and 1938.
The First Warning Weather team is forecasting triple-digit heat three days this week, meaning we should move solidly into second place for the most 100° temperatures in a single year.
As of Monday, this year is tied with 2009 for third place, with 68 triple-digit days so far, one day behind second-place 1925, which saw 69 days at or above 100°.
The most ever recorded in Austin was 90 days in 2011.