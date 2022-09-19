The downtown Austin skyline towers above dry grass at Auditorium Shores on July 15, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday is the first official day of fall, but it won’t feel like it in Central Texas.

Triple-digit temperatures are forecast to make a comeback, for the first time since Aug. 20. While highs in the 100s are rare this late in the year, they’re not unprecedented.

Since records began in the 1890s, Camp Mabry — Austin’s official weather reporting site — has hit 100° a total of 19 times on or after Sept. 21, the first day of fall.

That’s much later than the average last 100° day of the year, which typically falls on Aug. 30.

The latest 100° on record occurred on Oct. 2, in both 1923 and 1938.

The First Warning Weather team is forecasting triple-digit heat three days this week, meaning we should move solidly into second place for the most 100° temperatures in a single year.

As of Monday, this year is tied with 2009 for third place, with 68 triple-digit days so far, one day behind second-place 1925, which saw 69 days at or above 100°.

The most ever recorded in Austin was 90 days in 2011.