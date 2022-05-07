AUSTIN (KXAN) – Sunday May 15, the Earth will cast its shadow over the moon. This Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible throughout Central Texas, weather depending.

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

A Lunar Eclipse is when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon. This means the full rays of the sun get blocked by the Earth causing the shadow of the Earth to darken the moon.

Lunar eclipse

A Total Lunar Eclipse means the whole of the moon gets cast in darkness.

The moon isn’t exactly invisible, however. While the Earth’s atmosphere scatters away blue light, the red light passes through the Earth’s atmosphere and refracts toward the moon causing a reddish glow. The more clouds or dust in the Earth’s atmosphere, the redder the moon will be.

Lunar eclipse explained

When can I see it in Central Texas?

According to TimeandDate.com you’ll be able to see the Total Lunar Eclipse in Austin starting Sunday May 15 and continuing into the early hours of Monday May 16 as long as the sky is clear.

Penumbral Eclipse begins: May 15 at 8:32 p.m.

Partial eclipse begins: May 15 at 9:27 p.m.

TOTAL eclipse begins: May 15 at 10:29 p.m.

MAXIMUM ECLIPSE: May 15 at 11:11 p.m.

TOTAL eclipse ends: May 15 at 11:53 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends: May 16 at 12:55 a.m.

Penumbral Eclipse ends: May 16 at 1:50 a.m.

Times for other parts of Central Texas should be close to those listed above for Austin.

You can observe Lunar Eclipses without protective equipment by looking at the moon with your eyes. You will get a much better view looking with binoculars or, better yet, a telescope.

What if I miss it?

The NEXT Total Solar Eclipse visible from Austin happens later this year on November 8, 2022!