TEXAS (KXAN) — Thunderstorms moving across north Texas Tuesday morning produced numerous tornado warnings and reports of thunderstorm wind damage. The storms were generated by an upper-level, low-moving front across Kansas and Nebraska, along with a cold front moving west to east across Texas.

A tornado is reported to have touched down one mile west of Grapevine in northeast Tarrant County. The tornado crossed West State Hwy. 114 near Baylor Scott and White Hospital. Some storm damages coming out of Grapevine included reports of a collapsed roof causing extensive damage to a Sam’s Club on West SH 114. There are also reports of vehicle damage at this same location.

Unfortunately, five are hospitalized from this morning’s tornados and storms.

Local authorities are asking drivers to stay off some Grapevine roads so the debris can be cleared. Some of the city’s local businesses are closing for the rest of the day.

Other storm damages, based on reports by the National Weather Service, included:

Barns damaged southeast of Jacksboro

Multiple 18-wheelers flipped over near Weatherford

Roof damage at a commercial building north of North Richland Hills

Damage to stores at a shopping center in Plano

One residence destroyed and several damaged near Decatur

There have been unconfirmed reports of tornadoes near Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, as well as Saginaw. Another tornado was reported on the ground on I-20 twelve miles south of Mineral Wells. For a brief time before 9 a.m. travelers needed to shelter in place at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The tail end of this cold front is moving across Central Texas today, with a forecast of showers and thunderstorms. There is a part of our viewing area that is under a marginal risk — a Category 1 out of 5 of seeing strong to severe storms until either mid or late afternoon.

Strong/severe storms possible

This morning’s storms in north Texas serves as a reminder that severe thunderstorms and tornados can happen any time of the year, not just during the primary spring storm season.